Apopka mom in medical field buys Habitat for Humanity home

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Family, friends and Habitat supporters gathered this weekend to celebrate new homeowner Angel Saffold and her family into their new home.

The Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka CEO Penny Seater in congratulating the hardworking mom for completing her journey to buying an affordable home.

Habitat said this is the eleventh home built between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

“Demand in our community for these affordable homes and entry -level homes is huge,” Seater said.

The company said they are expected to build and sell up to 22 homes by June 30.

The news release said that Saffold has a good job in an area hospital; however, due to the high cost of rental homes in Central Florida, she and her four younger children lived in a shelter.

“To get the keys, actually get to this point, I knew it was coming, but this day came, and actually getting those keys in my hand, I just, it just was overwhelming. I just really cried because I was so happy” said Saffold.

The company said moving her family out of the shelter and into an affordable home in Apopka is her dream come true.

Habitat Seminole-Apopka said the Orange County Government partnered with Habitat to make it possible by donating the land and some funding for the house.

Local mom receives Habitat for Humanity home (Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka)

