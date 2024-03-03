Nothing Bundt Cakes returns fan favorite flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is reimagining a 2018 fan favorite and bringing back a 2023 best seller for a limited time.

Just in time for National Oreo Day and Easter, Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back OREO Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Turtle flavors.

Chocolate Turtle will return to the menu for the first time since 2018.

The cake will be made with rich chocolate chip cake baked with butter-roasted pecans, drizzled with luscious caramel, frosted, and topped with even more caramel and pecan.

The Chocolate Turtle will be only available from Mar. 4 to Mar. 17 while supplies last.

Due to popular demand, OREO Cookies and Cream is just in time for National Oreo Day on Mar. 6.

The cake will be baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cake signature cream cheese frosting.

It will be available from Feb. 26 to Apr. 17.

