SEE: Massive aquarium to soon replace former Daytona Mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A massive aquarium will soon replace the once-thriving Daytona Mall that has been mostly empty for years.

Renovations are already underway to the old 55,000 square-foot building at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road.

Crews are working to build tanks and cages for fish, birds and other animals.

“This is coming and it’s coming fast,” said Cliff Grosvenor, the man behind the project.

Grosvenor opened a similar business in Pennsylvania called the Electric City Aquarium, and thought Daytona Beach deserved its own version.

“I am very excited, and this little section was a bit of an eyesore,” Grosvenor said. “It needs some fixing up and we are going to be the solution for the corridor going into the beach.”

Neighbors just off Nova Road said they have long struggled with

crime and lack of development and resources.

Daytona Beach officials said the aquarium is an allowable use under current zoning rules, and the city has already issued permits for building.

Grosvenor hopes to open at least the aquarium section by the end of the year, and the rainforest early next year.

