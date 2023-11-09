See what $4,600/month gets you in Orlando’s newest luxury townhomes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A luxury build-to-rent townhome community in a popular downtown Orlando neighborhood is getting ready to debut, boasting attention-grabbing rents between $4,600 and the high $6,000s per month.

Highland at Park Lake, a 21-home community at 208 Park Lake St. in downtown’s Park Lake neighborhood, is nearing completion and being marketed for lease by Drew Henner of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Winter Park office.

In addition to geographic amenities that include being minutes from downtown Orlando — as well as popular areas such as Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50 — the four-story rental homes boast high-end finishes, open floor plans that emphasize natural light and rooftop terraces.

