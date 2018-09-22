0 See what the Pulse permanent memorial, museum could look like

ORLANDO, Fla. - Planning for a permanent memorial and museum honoring the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack has been in the works for more than a year.

Channel 9 obtained renderings Friday of what the memorial could look like and learned that it could span three city blocks.

The Tourist Development Council on Friday approved a motion to spend $10 million in tourism tax dollars to fund the project.

"Land acquisition is imperative to expand our footprint for staff, visitors and also tour buses and the museum site," said Barbara Poma, who owns the shuttered nightclub.

Poma said during the meeting that she hopes to acquire nine nearby parcels for the project, including a window-tinting business, an Orlando Fire Department station and a real estate management company.

It's unknown if the onePULSE Foundation has contacted the landowners.

The properties must be acquired by June for construction to begin by January 2021.

The organization said about 300 people visit the interim memorial daily to grieve and to reflect.

"You saw it on the news and everything, but whenever you actually see it at the site, it just takes your breath away. It really does," visitor Tracy Seibold said.

She said she expects neighboring businesses would be OK with relocating.

"I think they would be understanding of that," Seibold said. "These people need to be remembered."

