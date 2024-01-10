See when UCF will break ground on new College of Nursing building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida will break ground on its new Lake Nona home for its College of Nursing this week.

UCF on Jan. 12 will break ground on the Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion at its Lake Nona Academic Health Sciences Campus. The $68 million, 90,000-square-foot facility will allow UCF to graduate an additional 150 nurses per year than the roughly 260 it averages now by providing the college with more capacity.

Multiple private sector donors donated to the project, including $10 million from Dr. Phillips Charities, $5.5 million from the Helene Fuld Health Trust and $5 million each from health systems AdventHealth and Orlando Health. That comes as there is continued demand for new nurses in Florida.

