See where Orlando ranks among the best real estate markets in 2024

Orlando remains a real estate hot spot, according to the latest report from personal finance website WalletHub.

To find the best cities for real estate, WalletHub compared 300 across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to housing affordability to job growth. The report gave cities an overall score and then split each into subcategories ranked by population size.

Orlando ranked No. 57 overall but placed in the top 20 for large cities, taking the 15th spot in this category.

