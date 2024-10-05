See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Orange County

Winter Park

Rollins Softball Field parking lot

452 Harper Street

Date and Time: Monday 10/7: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Enter site via Harper Street

Limit of 8 sandbags per person

Bring your ID and a shovel

Volusia County

Port Orange

REC Center in the City Center Complex

4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange

Date and Time: Saturday, 10/5: 2:30 - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10/6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall

Limit of 10 sandbags per person

Bring your ID and a shovel

New Smyrna Beach

Sports Complex Football Stadium

2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach

Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day

15 bags limit per resident

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 23

Turnbull Station, 1850 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach

Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 34

Indian Mound Station, 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Osteen

Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Each vehicle is eligible to receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags.

Daytona Beach

Bethune Point Park

11 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Date and Time: 10/6: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bring your ID

Self-service (10 bag limit)

Seminole County

Oviedo

Public Works Maintenance Yard

1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

Date and Time: 10/7 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

Crews on-site to assist



