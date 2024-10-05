See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.
Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.
Orange County
Winter Park
Rollins Softball Field parking lot
- 452 Harper Street
- Date and Time: Monday 10/7: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Enter site via Harper Street
- Limit of 8 sandbags per person
- Bring your ID and a shovel
Volusia County
Port Orange
REC Center in the City Center Complex
- 4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange
- Date and Time: Saturday, 10/5: 2:30 - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10/6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall
- Limit of 10 sandbags per person
- Bring your ID and a shovel
New Smyrna Beach
Sports Complex Football Stadium
- 2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach
- Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day
- 15 bags limit per resident
Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 23
- Turnbull Station, 1850 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach
- Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 34
- Indian Mound Station, 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Osteen
- Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Each vehicle is eligible to receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags.
Daytona Beach
Bethune Point Park
- 11 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Date and Time: 10/6: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Bring your ID
- Self-service (10 bag limit)
Seminole County
Oviedo
Public Works Maintenance Yard
- 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
- Date and Time: 10/7 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Crews on-site to assist
