Self-storage facility planned for Lee Vista as industry shows signs of recovery

A self-storage facility is in the works in the Lee Vista area as experts say the storage market has “hit bottom.”

Robert Ziegenfuss of Orlando-based Z Development Services filed an application with the City of Orlando for a four-story, 125,000-square-foot self-storage building at 6252 Lee Vista Blvd.

Ziegenfuss was not available for comment. The application was filed on behalf of landowner Titan Vanguard of Atlanta, which did not return a request for comment.

