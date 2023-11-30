Seminole County assault suspect arrested in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of threatening two people with a gun in Seminole County last month was arrested Tuesday in Palm Coast.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a Toyota sedan just before 11 p.m. Tuesday that was being driven by 31-year-old Stephen Voorhees.

Deputies quickly learned Voorhees had an active warrant for his arrest out of Seminole County for two counts of aggravated assault.

According to an incident report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 27, Voorhees was with two friends at a warehouse in Oviedo where they raced remote-controlled cars together.

According to the report, Voorhees and one of his friends were working on cars and using their custom-designed track when they began to argue over a previous incident.

Deputies say the argument continued outside the warehouse where Voorhees “began escalating the situation” by raising his voice and “becoming more belligerent.”

At one point, investigators say Voorhees threatened to shoot both of his friends before retrieving a small, silver handgun from his car.

Deputies say Voorhees pointed the gun at both victims with his finger on the trigger while saying he was going to kill them both.

According to the report, Voorhees left the area after one of the victims said they were calling law enforcement.

While interviewing the victims, deputies say Voorhees texted one of them, saying he was an “idiot” for what he had done and that he was “packing his things” and leaving.

Voorhees avoided authorities for more than a month before he was stopped by Flagler County deputies Tuesday night.

While being questioned by deputies, Voorhees claimed he didn’t know why he was being detained, but eventually admitted to previously living in the Orlando area.

Voorhees was arrested for his out-of-county warrant and taken to the Flagler County jail where he remains with no bond set.

“Another fugitive found out they can’t avoid the law in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement announcing the arrest. “We will find you and put you in the Green Roof Inn.”

Watch body-worn camera video of the arrest below:

