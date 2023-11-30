Daytona Beach man sentenced for 2022 shooting that left teen paralyzed

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is headed to prison for the 2022 shooting of two teens, leaving one of them paralyzed.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On April 1, 2022, investigators say the younger brother of then 19-year-old Trequan Braswell was in an argument with two other teen boys on Westbrook Drive in Daytona Beach.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the parents of the two boys intervened to prevent a physical fight from starting. That’s when Braswell’s younger brother called to him for help.

READ: Dashcam video of 3 car crash in Marion County released by FHP

Investigators say the situation quickly escalated when Braswell arrived at the scene and pulled a gun from his pocket.

Braswell initially handed the gun to his girlfriend then “squared up” to one of the teens who then punched Braswell in an attempt to defend himself.

That’s when investigators say Braswell grabbed his gun and shot at both boys.

One of the teens was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and eventually recovered fully.

READ: Deltona teen accused of making mass shooting threats in YouTube comments

The second teen victim was shot in the back and was paralyzed from his chest down.

During a hearing this morning in Volusia County, Young Guns defendant Trequan Braswell was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was sentenced under the 10-20-Life mandatory minimum statute and will serve the first 25 years day for day.



More: https://t.co/fyTUV074Ec https://t.co/aEjMDphDGK — State Attorney, Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit (@SAO7FL) November 29, 2023

Investigators say two bullet holes were also found in the front bumper of the family’s vehicle where their third son was seated.

After a two-day trial, a Volusia County jury found Braswell guilty on Nov. 3 of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, Braswell was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison.

READ: Mount Dora double-murder cold case remains unsolved three years later

Under Florida’s “10-20 Life” law, Braswell, now 21, will serve a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

“Braswell was sentenced to more mandatory years in prison than he has had years of life,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement announcing the sentence. “It is a sad reality of these Young Guns defendants, but our office will continue to make sure they are held accountable for their violent actions.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group