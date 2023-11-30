Dashcam video of 3 car crash in Marion County released by FHP

, Fla. — New video shows the moment a school van and a pickup truck crashed into an ambulance responding to a call in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video showing the moment of impact Wednesday.

A bus from Bridge to Hope Community Education Center and a truck hit the ambulance near the intersection of Southwest 90th Street and Southwest 80th Avenue in Ocala.

The crash sent 15 people to a local hospital Tuesday morning.

Two firefighters, 11 special needs students, and the bus and truck drivers were hospitalized.

We’ve contacted the education center about this crash but have not heard back.

