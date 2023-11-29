Volusia Sheriff’s Office launches new, real-time 911 system

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new technology called Live 911, is now active in Volusia County deputy patrol cars.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it will lead to quicker emergency response times.

Every person on patrol can set a radius based on their designated zone so they can hear the calls closest to them.

Sheriff Chitwood said the average response time for deputies was between three and six minutes, but this system will get them to scenes in seconds.

“What this does is it cuts out that lag time between the 911 call taker sending that information to the dispatcher,” Chitwood said. “So it gives the ability to the deputy in the field to hear the actual 911 caller calling out, and where and what the emergency is.”

Chitwood says the system also provides an increased level of security for the deputies, all but guaranteeing they won’t be responding to a scene alone.

“You’re going to get multiple resources going to a crime in progress,” Chitwood explained.

Deputies in the field say the system is a game-changer.

“There is zero delay,” one deputy said. “You instantly hear the 911 call and can instantly head that way.”

