Seminole County boat owners receive smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week

SANFORD, Fla. — This week marks Fire Prevention Week, and boat owners in Seminole County now have new smoke alarms from the county’s fire department.

This comes after a deadly fire happened last month on a boat that did not have a smoke alarm.

The Seminole County Fire Department said there have been five fires at the Boat Tree Marina since 2015, including the one in August.

One firefighter said they plan to expand the smoke alarm giveaway to other marinas.

Firefighters installed smoke detectors in 40 houseboats in the marina, including “bed shakers” for those who are deaf or hearing impaired.

