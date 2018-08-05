  • Body of missing boy, 7, with autism found in Heathrow pond

    By: Chip Skambis

    A 7-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a pond in Heathrow after he was reported missing, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies had been looking for Humza Mohammad Syed since he was reported missing Saturday night.

    Deputies said Humza was last seen at 8:45 p.m. at his home on Ridgemont Place in Lake Mary. He was wearing a gray shirt and navy blue shorts, department officials wrote on Facebook.

    Seminole County deputies said Humza has autism. He is nonverbal and may not have responded to his name, deputies said.

    Deputies are concentrated in the Heathrow neighborhood, looking near a body of water, officials said.

     

