WATCH LIVE: NASA, SpaceX set to launch Crew-12 mission from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are set to send 4 astronauts into space Friday morning from Florida.

SpaceX has confirmed that the mission is go for launch.

Fuel is being loaded into the Falcon 9 rocket, and the Crew Dragon spacecraft’s launch abort system is armed and ready.

Crew-12 suited up early Friday morning before making their way out to the launchpad for the planned pre-dawn flight.

NASA and SpaceX said all systems are looking good, and the weather is 90% favorable for launch.

The rocket is set to take off at 5:15 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew the Crew-4, Ax-2, Ax-3, and Crew-9 missions to and from the space station.

This will be the second flight for the first stage rocket booster supporting this mission, which previously launched a Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land at a SpaceX landing pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon is the first orbital-class rocket capable of recovery and reuse. The first stage booster supporting this mission will complete the first landing at Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral, our newest recovery site pic.twitter.com/cIywfwu99B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 13, 2026

The landing will trigger a sonic boom audible in Brevard County and farther into surrounding counties.

During their time at the ISS, the crew will conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth.

