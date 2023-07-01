Seminole County deputies search for missing vulnerable man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable man.

Deputies said Trung Quy Tran, 41, was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday on James Drive in unincorporated Oviedo.

According to a news release, Trung may be on foot and usually goes to the Publix Super Market at Clayton Crossing and Walmart at Deeplake.

Trung may also be wearing blue jeans, gray sneakers and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information that can help should call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

