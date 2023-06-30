Police search for missing/endangered Illinois woman in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered woman from Illinois who may be in Seminole County.

Altamonte Springs police said Julie Merar, from Prospect Heights, Illinois, is believed to be in the Altamonte Springs/Casselberry area of Seminole County.

The 46-year-old was reported missing from Prospect Heights on June 28 and may be a danger to herself, police said.

Merar is described as a white female with pink/red hair, standing 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the ASPD at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

Missing/Endangered - Julie Merar

