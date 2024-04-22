Tuscany Village project could be the biggest multi-family development in Sanford’s history

SANFORD, Fla. — Central Florida is growing by leaps and bounds, and with that, so is the need for housing.

The City of Sanford is one area seeing significant growth.

A new project called Tuscany Village could be the biggest multi-family development in Sanford’s history.

Developers are looking to build a massive 4-story, 420-unit rental complex at the corner of SR-46 and Upsala Road.

The development would be around 20 acres large, which is about the size of the Camping World Stadium property.

Tuscany Village will have pools, a clubhouse, stores and more.

Officials said the grand cost upwards of $120 million.

The Orlando-Sanford-Kissimmee metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since July 2021, the population of this area has grown by almost 119,000 people.

Tuscany Village promises to provide a unique living experience for those who work nearby and beyond.

