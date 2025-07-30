Seminole County Fire Department trains kids in child care and CPR through Safe Sitter program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is teaching kids important child care skills through the ‘Safe Sitter’ program.

The program aims to teach children the fundamentals of first aid and how to manage emergency situations, including CPR training.

Fire officials highlight that teaching CPR to children can greatly boost the chances of survival for those experiencing cardiac arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group