Seminole County firefighters receive training on a different role

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County are getting trained in another role that aids in saving lives.

On Friday, firefighters heard from dispatchers at Sanford’s “Comm’s Center” to learn more about what they do.

The training brought them into the call center to learn directly from dispatchers.

Firefighters watched how they talked to callers and connected them to emergency services.

The rotation’s goal is to allow them to experience what things are like behind the calls.

It also helps firefighters and dispatchers work better together.

Crews said learning from them will help when responding to calls.

One trainer said this gives them a new appreciation for dispatchers’ role.

“It gives them the opportunity to see what it’s like on the inside.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said it is requiring all new firefighters to go through this training.

