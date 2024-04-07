Seminole County firefighters rescue 2 adults stranded with a boat

GENEVA, Fla. — Seminole County fire crews rescued two people stranded with a boat at a park in Geneva overnight.

Fire officials said it happened early Sunday morning.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, they arrived at Mullet Lake Park around 1:51 a.m.

Firefighters found the two adults with the boat stuck on the sand dune.

Seminole County Fire said it was almost 160 yards from the water channel.

Crews were able to rescue the boaters without any injuries.

Officials said the boat was in a high-traffic area and would be removed Sunday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

