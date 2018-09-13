0 Seminole County firefighters say they want a raise; here's why

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County commissioners tentatively agreed on next year's budget, but it does not include raises for the fire department.

For over a year and a half, firefighters have been pushing for more money as they claim people keep leaving for better pay elsewhere.

Commissioners said there is room to change the budget.

The fire department is the only county department with a union.

The county said it needs to hammer out a contract with that union before firefighters will see any raises included in next year's budget.

"To avoid a huge public safety crisis in the future, we must address these problems," union president Jon Divita said.

Seminole County Fire Department firefighters urged county commissioners to raise their salaries as the department struggles to keep people.

The union said five firefighters left the department to join the Orlando Fire Department last week.

Seminole County Lt. Steve Edmiston said he blames the county for not paying competitively enough.

"Why not leave to go to another place where you're going to make several thousands dollars more day?" he said.

The union said a Seminole County firefighter's starting pay is $36,000, which is comparable to Lake County but below Orange County's $42,000 or the city of Orlando's $48,000.

This year, the county has tentatively agreed to raise the department's budget by $3.5 million, but that does not include raises.

"The future of our fire department is at risk," Divita said.

"The future of our fire department is at risk," Divita said.

Seminole County Commissioner Brenda Carey said raises are not included because the county hasn't hammered out a new contract with the union yet.

She said she agrees more can be done to attract and retain firefighters.

"We have to address the issue within our means, just like you -- you have to live within your budget," she said.

The county said competitive pay and retention are problems every department faces.

If firefighters get raises, the county would amend next year's budget.

The union and county do not have a date set for when they will next meet at the bargaining table.

