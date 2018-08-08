9 Investigates: Seminole County manager cited, fails to get permits for home additions

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - 9 Investigates uncovered that the Seminole County manager, Nicole Guillet, is facing a code enforcement violation and potential fines after an addition was made to her home without permits being pulled.
Guillet’s county office is two floors above the building department, where permits are granted.
Contractors like Ted Nemetz visit that permitting desk frequently.
“Pretty much everything. Screen enclosures, roofing, concrete work, swimming pools, interior work. All that work (requires permits),” Nemetz said.
9 Investigates obtained records that show Guillet had a screen room, garage and shed added to her rural Geneva property without any permits being pulled. An anonymous complaint was sent to a fraud hotline in July, stating, “The county manager built a house in Geneva and we have to ignore lack of proper permits, improper additions, code issues, sign-off on building inspections and so on.”
A review by the county attorney found the tipster was correct about the permits, but noted Guillet, “specifically requested that no special treatment be afforded to her.”
That’s something she reiterated in a written statement to Eyewitness News. She said she regrets the oversight and is looking to rectify the situation.
When investigative reporter Karla Ray asked for further clarification on why the county manager didn’t know the rules, Guillet walked away and closed the door to her office.
A code enforcement violation went out to Guillet in July. She’ll have to purchase proper permits and get inspections for all of the work that was done. County leaders told 9 Investigates that any fines or fees are still being assessed.
