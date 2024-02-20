Seminole County Government receives safety grant aimed at preventing drownings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Government recently received a grant of nearly $200,000 meant to improve pool safety and reduce the occurrence of drownings locally.

Seminole County is one of only eight governments across the country selected to receive a chunk of more than $2 million in Pool Safety Grant Program funds awarded through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,

The Seminole County Fire Department, Gunner Martin Foundation, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation will all partner to use the $194,535 for educational programs and outreach efforts meant to prevent drownings and ultimately save lives.

Last Summer, Seminole County officials distributed nearly 400 pool door alarms to residents. The alarms are used to alert parents and caregivers when the door to a pool area has been opened.

County officials will use some of the pool safety grant funds to acquire even more door alarms to be given out for free.

Seminole County’s Community Health Division took the lead in applying for the grant.

In addition to purchasing more pool alarms, the funding will be used to provide free survival swim lessons for eligible kids in Seminole County, education for first responders and other public safety workers on identifying pool safety hazards and other drowning prevention methods, and drowning prevention education and outreach for Seminole County residents.

“Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages one to four in Florida,” Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockhart said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for this grant that will help expand drowning prevention initiatives in Seminole County and keep our residents and visitors safe.”

The pool alarms will be distributed at Seminole County library branches as long as they last. Only one can be acquired for each Seminole County household. They’re available for pickup at the North Branch Library on N. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford and the West Branch Library on N. Hunt Club Blvd. in Longwood.

In 2022, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to eight drowning calls involving children with one death reported. In 2023 those numbers increased with firefighters responding to nine such calls with five deaths reported.

For more information on the Pool Safety Grant Program, click here.

