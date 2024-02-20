Florida doctors report concerning rise in measles cases in children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Doctors in Florida are closely monitoring an outbreak of a disease once eradicated in the U.S.

Falling vaccination rates have led to a resurgence of the measles.

Doctors say that when 95% of a population is vaccinated the disease cannot spread.

However, now 36 states have fallen below that threshold.

One school in Fort Lauderdale reported that five students had contracted the disease.

Since the early 1960s, medical experts have recommended vaccination as the most effective way of protecting children.

Unvaccinated children can suffer from brain swelling, pneumonia, and even death.

