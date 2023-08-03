Seminole County high school students sign up for classes focused on artificial intelligence

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When some Seminole County students return to class next week, they’ll be learning a subject that’s new to most schools.

Two Seminole County high schools have added programs focused on artificial intelligence.

From Chat GPT to robots, artificial intelligence is everywhere and its impact on society is growing by the minute.

Wherever students want their education to take them, AI is going to impact their world.

Seminole County is trying to get ahead of AI starting this fall.

Students at both Crooms Academy in Sanford and Hagerty High School near Oviedo are launching a three-year artificial intelligence educational program.

The one thing this course will not have is a textbook, because AI is constantly changing.

Officials said 160 students at Crooms and Hagerty have signed up for the course.

Upon completion, students will earn industry certifications.

Students interested in the AI field could be set-up through internships, externships and job training through local businesses and colleges and universities.

