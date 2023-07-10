A local congressman is pushing a bill to study the impact of Artificial Intelligence

ORLANDO, Fla. — What is real, what is fake, and what was created by a machine?

Artificial Intelligence is poised to reshape not just papers and pictures but also the workforce.

One local congressman is pushing to get ahead of this change.

AI has become quite common with large language models such as Chat GPT.

But, when logging into the application, it tells your right away there are limitations.

The technology has gotten so good that some have said we are in the AI Golden Age.

U.S. Congressman Darren Soto called this technology a continuation of automation and machine learning.

“I’ve learned through the lessons of history -- you can’t stop technology,” he said.

The rapid expansion of AI technology has led to everything from AI-created art to smart chat boxes in just a year.

“Locally, we’re already seeing AI being used in advanced manufacturing-- whether it is simulation training programs for the military,” Soto said. “We make out at UCF, whether it is helping guide missiles out of Cape Canaveral.”

The technology has been researched for decades and has already been used in customer service, tourism, and healthcare.

But, massive investment has created more powerful tools that are posed to change how we live daily.

That’s why Congressman Soto introduced a bill to study and develop a policy recommendation on handling AI.

“The whole point of the bill is to understand where this may be disrupted-- where artificial intelligence may be in a high growth area for our economy and how we respond to it,” he said.

University of Central Florida Professor and AI Engineer Jonathan Mell said that the technology is physically limited-- but it still can adversely impact desk jobs that are task-oriented and repetitive.

“Everybody, to an extent, is going to need to adapt to these new systems,” he said.

Mell said industries like marketing, visual design, and retail could significantly disrupt.

“You’re even starting to see it in basic programming, right? -- so even computer scientists aren’t safe,” he said.

New AI tools do hold the potential to make many of our day jobs more manageable, eliminating some of the nuisance work and allowing us to focus on the more human elements of our jobs-- things that involve decision-making and taking in complex information.

