SpaceX sends 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Sunday night, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

The rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 around 11:58 p.m.

SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites enter lower-earth orbit just after 1:00 a.m.

Starlink now has more than 4,000 satellites in orbit.

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

