Seminole County opens new state-of-the-art fire station in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department cut the ribbon on a brand-new fire station on Friday.

The opening ceremony for Fire Station 11 was held at 10 a.m.

The state-of-the-art facility is located on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Altamonte Springs.

The new station cost almost $6 million and will protect almost 13,000 people in its service area.

