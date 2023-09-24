SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is now underway on a new fire station in Seminole County.

On Tuesday, county officials broke ground on Fire Station 39 at Orange Boulevard and First Street.

The fire station will cover the Paola-Heathrow area of the county.

Read: Happening Tuesday: Seminole County to break ground on $10.7M fire station

The county said it will also help improve response times in its service areas and support the safety of the growing population.

“Just in the past decade, Seminole County Fire Department’s Fire Station 34 call volume increased 53%,” said Fire Chief Matt Kinley of Seminole County Fire Department. “Last year, the station ran more than 5,200 calls. Station 34 is now our fourth busiest station in the county.”

The station will resemble Fire Station 29 on Aloma Avenue in Oviedo but will be over 13,000 square feet.

Officials expect to complete the station in late 2024.

Seminole County breaks ground on new fire station (Seminole County Fire Department /Seminole County Fire Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group