Happening Tuesday: Seminole County to break ground on $10.7M fire station

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Seminole County’s population grows, so does the Seminole County Fire Department.

The department is hosting a grand opening for its newest facility, Fire Station 39, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The new station, which will be located in the Paola/Heathrow area, is slated to open in late 2024.

Officials said the station will be the department’s 21st and will help improve response times by a little over 2 minutes in large sections of the service area and more than a minute in most of its service areas.

Read: Seminole County Fire Department battles 2-alarm warehouse fire

Officials said the $10.7 million, 13,356-square-foot station will be a similar design to the department’s last constructed station, Fire Station 29 on Aloma Avenue, which opened in late 2018.

Fire Station 39 will be located at 5639 First St. in Sanford.

Read: Donation helps Seminole County firefighters buy 200 teddy bears to gift to kids during emergencies

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group