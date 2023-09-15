Seminole County Fire Department battles 2-alarm warehouse fire

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Around 8:39 p.m. Thursday, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at a commercial warehouse on Belle Ave., in Winter Springs.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 8:43 p.m. and were able to put water on fire within minutes

Firefighters did have to cut through a metal door to access the fire and were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes.

The warehouse had a firewall that contained the fire to only one unit, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown but no injuries were reported by fire crews.





