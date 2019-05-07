Seminole County Public Schools superintendent recommends against arming teachers

SANFORD, Fla. - The superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools said Tuesday he will not be recommending the district arm teachers.
Walt Griffin said he doesn’t feel there is a need for it after the school board voted three years ago to fund having an armed school resource officer at every school in the district.
Last week, the Florida Legislature passed a bill funding an initiative to arm teachers.
The Republican-led House voted 65-47 to send the bill to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.
“I believe that the only armed personnel on Seminole County Public School campuses should be Police Officers,” said Griffin in a statement. “I want to assure our community that with the potential passage of the new school safety bill, my position has not changed.”
Griffin indicated he hoped to use any additional funds to place more school resource officers throughout the district.
Here is Griffin's full statement:
As Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS), my #1 Priority is the safety of the students of Seminole County. Over three years ago at my request, the Board funded an armed School Resource Officer at every school. Because of that effort, and the relationship we have with the Seminole County Sheriff and local municipalities, I will not be recommending to the Board that we arm teachers. I believe that the only armed personnel on Seminole County Public School campuses should be Police Officers. I want to assure our community that with the potential passage of the new school safety bill, my position has not changed. As additional funding becomes available, I hope to increase the number of School Resource Officers that serve our schools.
