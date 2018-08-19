Seminole County tax collector responds to comments on Facebook post

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Seminole County tax collector asked people to “name just ONE society in the developed world that has benefited in ANY WAY from the introduction of more Muslims” on his personal Facebook page Saturday, garnering more than 100 responses.
Joel Greenberg, 33, posed the question Saturday morning in a public post, saying he’s asking for a friend.
The full text of the post reads:
“Very simple question...
Name just ONE society in the developed world that has benefited in ANY WAY from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one.
Asking for a friend..”
Since then, the post has racked up more than 100 comments, ranging from full-fledged support to anger and disbelief that a public official would ask that.
Greenberg spoke to Channel 9’s Megan Cruz over the phone, saying he doesn’t see a problem with the post.
“What's not appropriate about engaging in discussion on different subjects when it has to do with immigration, or when it has to do with religion? No, I don't see why this would be an inappropriate discussion to have coming from a third party,” he said. “I didn't have the answers to it, so I reposted it.”
Greenberg was elected tax collector in 2016.
