Sanford drug bust: 18 bricks of cocaine and machine guns found

SANFORD, Fla. — Terrence Denard Perkins, 45, from Sanford, has been convicted by a federal jury of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing firearms to facilitate drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Perkins could receive at least 20 years to life in federal prison, with his sentencing set for February 4, 2026.

The conviction is based on a narcotics search warrant executed by law enforcement on January 9, 2024, at a house in Sanford, Florida, occupied by Perkins’ elderly stepfather.

Agents discovered cocaine, firearms, and equipment related to drug trafficking linked to Perkins. This included an electronic money counter, revolvers, a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and a MAC-10 handgun.

During the search, agents found bags of cocaine and a station in a backyard carport used for cutting, packaging, and distributing cocaine.

Hidden beneath two abandoned cars on the backyard lawn were 18 vacuum-sealed kilogram bricks of cocaine, along with additional firearms such as AR-15s, handguns, an AK-47 rifle, a machine gun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

At trial, financial records, DNA results, videos from Perkins’s stash house surveillance system, and Perkins’s social media posts were used to demonstrate that the seized items were involved in Perkins’s drug trade.

Perkins has been convicted seven times, with past convictions for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possessing a firearm as a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Perkins was legally barred under federal law from owning firearms or ammunition.

