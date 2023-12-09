Seminole County schools look for toys, donations this holiday season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools hope to help students in need during the holidays.

The school district said they are low for its Giving Tree this year, a program that serves the highest-need students in the county.

“We have nearly double the number of homeless students this year versus last year at this same time,” a SCPS spokeswoman said.

The district said the items in need for the unsheltered youth in the community include the following:

Earbuds

Board games

Bikes

Hair tools

Hygiene and beauty products

Sports balls

Action figures

Residents can also make a monetary donation or purchase a gift card for the students.

SCPS will host an event on Dec. 11 for people to donate in person or can shop the Amazon list online. Click here for more information.

