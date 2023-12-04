WFTV to host Santa Saturday event to support Toys for Tots on Dec. 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has teamed up once again to support the Toys for Tots campaign.

We will be hosting our annual Santa Saturday event on Dec. 9 to help local families have a better Christmas.

WFTV is collecting new, unwrapped toys at our downtown Orlando studios now through Dec. 17.

Those looking to donate can come to the Channel 9 studios at 490 East South Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and just drive up and drop of your donation.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see Santa Claus himself.

