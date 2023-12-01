Santa Saturday is back at WFTV/WRDQ!

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for some holiday fun?

Join us for our “drive up and drop off” Santa Saturday, December 9th 9am-1pm at the WFTV studios. Drive up, drop off new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Santa, the Marines and the Eyewitness News team will unload your toys! Plus, the first 100 people to bring toys will receive two tickets to “Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth”

coming to the Amway Center in January! If you can’t join us, shop online Support Toys for Tots – WFTV and still help a local child or drop off at our studios until December 17th!

