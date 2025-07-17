Orlando’s Magical Dining celebrates 20 years with record participation and community impact

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a record 160 restaurants participating this year.

The event will feature three-course prix-fixe menus priced at $40 or $60, with proceeds benefiting the REED Charitable Foundation, which focuses on improving childhood literacy.

The event will go from August 15 to September 30.

“For 20 years, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has been a cornerstone program supporting both our restaurant community and local nonprofits—raising nearly $3 million to date,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

The program includes 24 new restaurants and 15 MICHELIN Guide-recognized eateries, offering special 20th Anniversary Dishes.

Orlando Health is the presenting sponsor, reinforcing its role as Visit Orlando’s official Health & Wellness Partner.

Visit Orlando will also award a $3,000 donation to a local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts, supporting educator training programs.

Click here for more information about Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining.

