Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in finding missing teen in Seminole County

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 16-year-old named Jake Lee went missing on Friday evening after walking away from the Lotus Behavioral Center Winter Springs.

Jake Lee, who has a diagnosed mental health history, left the facility around 5:30 p.m. and has not been located since.

Authorities suspect Jake Lee might be heading to Broward County to visit family. A search around the Lotus Behavioral Center was carried out but found nothing.

Anyone with information on Jake Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group