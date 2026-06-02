Winter Springs police collect school supplies through July

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department is pleased to organize a school supply drive to support local students. From June 1 to July 31, they are accepting new, unopened donations.

Police assist in providing students of all ages with the essential items needed for a successful new school year. This year, they are focusing on collecting simple backpacks for everyone, as well as other new, unopened school supplies such as notebooks and pencils, per requests.

All the contributions they gather will go directly to support students in the Winter Springs community.

Donations can be dropped off at two specific locations: the Winter Springs Police Department Headquarters and Winter Springs City Hall. The drop-off hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The school supply drive will conclude on July 31.

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