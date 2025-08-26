Seminole State College celebrates 60 years of education

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole State College in Central Florida is celebrating its 60th anniversary today, coinciding with the first day of classes for the new academic year.

The college, which serves 24,000 students annually, has grown to encompass four campuses located in Oviedo, Lake Mary, Altamonte, and Heathrow, along with a training center in Geneva.

“We are now four campuses strong all the way from Oviedo to Lake Mary to Altamonte, Heathrow and amazing training center in Geneva,” said Loretta Ovueraye, a representative of Seminole State College.

Seminole State College has been recognized as a top 10 finalist for a national prize for community college excellence.

