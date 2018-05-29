SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into a threatening note that was found at Seminole State College briefly closed the campus in Oviedo Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the note was threatening enough to evacuate buildings on campus.
Just after 11 a.m., deputies determined there was no threat, and that students were allowed back on campus.
Deputies said the note was attached to two bags of mulch, but details of the threat were not released.
Sheriff PIO says there was a note attached to two bags of mulch that investigators were reviewing but it didn't have a specific or credible threat #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 29, 2018
Due to a suspicious package at the Lee Campus at Oviedo, law enforcement has closed the campus and is conducting an investigation. We will advise when the all clear is given.— Seminole State (@SeminoleState) May 29, 2018
