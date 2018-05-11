  • Service cart, car collide near Universal Studios in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A service cart was tossed into bushes after it collided with a car Thursday near Universal Studios in Orlando, police said.  

     

    The crash happened on Turkey Lake Road and Production Plaza at about 11 p.m.

     

    Injuries were reported, but the severity is unknown.

     

    Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

     

    Reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman is at the scene gathering information. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

     

     

