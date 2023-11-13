Set up for the world’s largest theme park convention underway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Forklifts and cranes were hard at work Monday to construct this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

“Everybody sets up real attractions and games,” Michael Shelton, vice president for IAAPA, said. “You can ride rides on the show floor. It’s the one way you can get the true experience of what our industry has to offer.”

IAAPA is where the global attraction industry can check out the latest in innovation, technology, and creativity, from ticketing systems to food and beverage products.

“We have the largest trade show in the global attractions industry with over 1,100 exhibitors,” Shelton said. “We have members from every theme park you can imagine from over 100 countries that come here for this week.”

What is showcased at the expo is said to influence decision-making for theme parks, attractions, and entertainment destinations.

Shelton said that’s why it was a no-brainer to host the expo in Orange County.

He said they quickly learned Orlando is the theme park capital of the world.

More than 30,000 people are expected to visit the expo and bring more than $100 million to Central Florida.

“Everyone can connect here,” Shelton said. “Whether you’re a manufacturer, supplier, or operator, it’s the one place that has the most to offer and you can accomplish the most in one place.”

