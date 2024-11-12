Several airlines suspend flights to Haiti after flight from Florida shot multiple times

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Spirit Airlines has temporarily suspended some service to Haiti after a flight out of Fort Lauderdale was struck by gunfire.

Pictures of the plane were shared with Channel 9 after the flight was diverted to the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Officials in Haiti said the plane was shot four times.

Read: Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges and a new prime minister is sworn in

The plane was within 550 feet of the runway in Port-au-Prince before it aborted its landing.

Spirit Airlines released a statement on Monday, saying in part, “One flight attendant on board reported minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel. No guest injuries were reported. The plane has been taken out of service, and we are arranging for a different aircraft to return our guests and crew to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today.”

Read: Gangs in Haiti open fire and hit a UN helicopter midair as violence surges

JetBlue and American Airlines also suspended flights to Haiti.

