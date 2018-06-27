Several flights delayed after lightning strikes runway at Sanford airport

SANFORD, Fla. - Several flights were delayed Tuesday evening after lightning struck a runaway at Orlando Sanford International Airport, officials said.
The main runway, which was struck between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., was closed until crews could repair a hole caused by the lightning strike, airport spokeswoman Lauren Rowe said.
The runway was reopened at 9 p.m., Rowe said.
Several flights were delayed and at least two flights were diverted to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, she said.
Several flights are expected to arrive Tuesday evening. It's unknown how many of them are affected, Rowe said.
