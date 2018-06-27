Several people evaluated after chlorine exposure at Lockheed Martin facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people are being evaluated after they were exposed to chlorine at a Lockheed Martin facility Wednesday, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
First responders were called to the facility on West Sand Lake Road around 10:30 a.m.
Officials confirmed six patients were evaluated at the location.
Two patients were taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital and others were decontaminated, officials said.
Orange County hazmat crews are working to clean the facility.
