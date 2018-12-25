Several swastikas spray-painted at apartment complex near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several residents of an apartment complex near UCF woke up to find swastikas spray-painted on several buildings.
Residents of the apartment complex on Solon Avenue near the intersection of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail said the swastikas made them feel uneasy.
Related Headlines
“It makes it scary because it’s the first time and seeing things like this on Christmas Day makes it scarier,” said Nathaniel Adu, a resident.
Deputies: Man hit by stray bullet in Christmas morning shooting in west Orlando
“We have all kings of friends—people from Africa, Pakistan,” said Christopher Miglino, who lives there.
Channel 9’s Karen Parks counted several swastikas in the apartment complex, as well as along several blocks of Alafaya Trail.
That includes a fraternity house.
Some of the swastikas had been covered up.
“There’s no reason for hate and there’s too much of it,” said Sabrina Miglino, a resident.
Orange County deputies would only say this is considered criminal mischief and that the case is under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}